Ogun Petition Tribunal: INEC closes case, says no witness against | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday in Abeokuta ended its defence in the petition filed by Ladi Adebutu, the Ogun governorship candidate of the PDP.

In the petition against Gov. Dapo Abiodun at the election petition tribunal, marked EPT/OG/GOV/03/2023, PDP and Adebutu are challenging his victory based on alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

Adebutu has alleged that voting was disrupted by thugs in more than 99 polling units, thereby disenfranchising over 40,000 voters from participating in the March 18 election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that when the tribunal resumed on Wednesday, INEC opened its defence against Adebutu’s allegations, being the first respondent in the petition.

Its counsel, Olumide Ogidan, told the tribunal that the first respondent would rest its case on that of the petitioners.

“On behalf of the first respondent, we have examined the petition as well as the evidence led so far.

“My Lords, on this note,…