ADC vows to make Kogi super confluence hub





National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, has assured that his party will make Kogi a super confluence hub and number one in infrastructure, education, agriculture and industry. The party, according to him, will also empower the youth and create opportunities and enabling environment to make Kogi streets, roads and farmlands safe for unprecedented transformation. Speaking at the party’s secretariat in Abuja, yesterday, when a […]

