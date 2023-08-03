Despite present sufferings, Tinubu's policy approval rating is 2x Buhari’s, says Stears poll





Despite the anguish and frustration over impacts of some of the new administration’s policies, a newly introduced Stears Approval Rating (SAR) released yesterday revealed that President Tinubu’s policies have received twice as many approvals from respondents compared to those of the previous administration.

Source: Guardian Newspaper