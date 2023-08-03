Interpol declares Ese Cynthia Daniel wanted over alleged ₦750million fraud | The Guardian Nigeria News

International Police (Interpol) has declared a Nigerian businesswoman, Ese Cynthia Daniel, wanted over an alleged ₦750 million fraud.

This is stated in an INTERPOL bulletin titled CR: 3000X/ICPO/ADM/LD/VCP/Vol. 4/93, which states that an arrest warrant has been issued by the Lagos State magistrate court.

“The above-named person is hereby declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force,” the bulletin reads.

Ese, a Delta State native, has been accused of conspiracy and fraudulently converting the sum of ₦750 million in Lagos between January 24 and 26, 2023.

Interpol said the suspect obtained the money under the pretence of paying United States dollars, but she declined and absconded to London.

“A warrant of arrest issued by the magistrate court of Lagos She is wanted by the police for the offences of conspiracy, fraudulent conversion of funds to the tune of N750.000.000.00 on 24th – 26th January, 2023 in Lagos, Lagos State, Nigeria.”

According to the Interpol bulletin,…