IOM, others identify traditional solutions to farmers, herders crisis Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

International Organisations for Migration, (IOM), in partnership with Search for Common Ground and Mercy Corps, Nigeria, has embarked on the second phase of its project, ‘Contribution to the Mitigation of Conflict Over Natural Resources Between Farmer and Herder Communities in Adamawa and Tara States’, (COMITAS).

Chief of Mission, IOM Nigeria, Laurent De Boeck said the COMITAS project aims to find traditional solutions to conflicts between fates and herders in Adamawa state through a strengthened traditional conflict resolution system and systematic early warning and early response mechanisms.

He made this known at a meeting of the COMITAS Project Steering Committee on the second phase and extension of the project to include Taraba state, yesterday in Abuja.

The Chief of Mission noted that during the second phase of the project, the consortium will continue to engage all stakeholders ncluding the government, agencies, leaders, and affected…