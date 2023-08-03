Lizzo's Dancers Sue Her For Harassment, Weight-Shaming







Lizzo, the Grammy-winning singer, is facing a lawsuit from three of her former backup dancers – Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez. They allege sexual harassment and a hostile work environment, stating that the conditions were intolerable due to the consistent nature of the harassment. One of the dancers, Arianna Davis, claims that Lizzo […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper