



The coup in Niger represents a major setback for French President Emmanuel Macron, raising questions about France’s military presence in the country but also the future of his wider strategy in Africa, analysts said. The coup against Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum is the third such putsch in the region in as many years, following similar […]

The post Macron suffers new Africa setback with Niger coup appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper