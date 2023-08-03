Military destroys 36 illegal refining sites, nab 22 suspects in Niger Delta





Military personnel have destroyed 36 illegal refining sites and arrested 22 suspected oil thieves in the Niger Delta. The Defence Headquarters spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, confirmed this on Thursday in Abuja while issuing an update on the operations of the armed forces at a bi-weekly news briefing. Buba said that the troops of Operation […]

