New Partnership In The Hospitality Sector In Gabon | The Guardian Nigeria News

Libreville, Gabon, August 3rd, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/ – The Fonds Gabonais d’Investissements Stratégiques (FGIS), its subsidiaries Façade Maritime du Champ Triomphal (FMCT), an urban development company, Luxury Green Resorts (LGR), a Gabonese tourism operator, on one hand, and the Kasada group, on the other hand, signed a partnership agreement on August 2nd, 2023, to develop hotels in Gabon.

Through this agreement, FGIS, FMCT, LGR and Kasada, the independent real estate private equity platform dedicated to hospitality in Africa, are responding to the ambition to strengthen the attractiveness of the territory and boost the Gabonese economy. With a current portfolio of eighteen (18) hotels in eight (8) African markets, Kasada will be involved in identifying, evaluating, structuring, and managing hotel projects in Gabon, from conception to completion.

Among the projects to be analyzed as part of this collaboration is the upscale hotel complex in the northern zone…