Nigerian military yet to receive order for intervention in Niger – DHQ | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Defence Headquarters says the Armed Forces of Nigeria is yet to receive an order for any military intervention in the Republic of Niger following the coup that led to the ouster of democratic governance in the country.

The Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, in a statement on Thursday, dismissed the online report that the Nigerian military was assembling its forces for military action in Republic of Niger.

According to him, the AFN is yet to receive any order from the appropriate authority to commence military action against the Military Junta in Niger.

“It is no longer news that some members of the Republic of Niger Armed Forces seized power from a democratically elected government through un-constitutional means.

“In reaction to this illegal takeover of government, the ECOWAS Heads of Government met and a series of options were reached on how to intervene in the crisis.

“Military option was the last option to be taken in case every…