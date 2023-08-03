



The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has launched the National Digital Literacy Framework (NDLF) and targets creating more than one million jobs. The Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, said during the unveiling at the Digital Economy Complex, Mbora in Abuja, that the framework is going to set the stage for the review of […]

The post NITDA launches framework to create one million jobs appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper