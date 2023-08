Niger State Police Command Spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun has confirmed the abduction of two priests in the state. Abiodun said police tactical teams led by the DPO of Tafa Division had been dispatched to the scene. “The location of the church was discovered to be on the outskirt of the town, which is about an […]

The post Police confirms abduction of two priests in Niger appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper