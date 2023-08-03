Taiwan vows to tighten seals after army officer accused of spying | The Guardian Nigeria News

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defence has vowed to bolster its anti-espionage efforts after an army lieutenant colonel was detained for allegedly collecting intelligence for China.

The latest spying case comes during a low point in relations between Taiwan and China — which claims the democracy as its territory — with Beijing ramping up military and political pressure on the island.

The Taiwanese Ministry of Defence responded on Wednesday to local media reports about a lieutenant colonel surnamed Hsieh, and others, “who allegedly were recruited by China to collect intelligence”.

“The Defence Ministry condemns a small number of personnel… who committed such crimes of betraying the people and the country,” it said in a statement, mentioning Hsieh by name without confirming or denying his detention.

“In the face of the Chinese Communists’ infiltration, the military will continue to strengthen counter-intelligence education and enhance security vigilance,” it added.

No…