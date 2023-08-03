





As Nigerians await the decision of the election petition tribunal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday insisted his victory at the poll is a reflection of the wishes of the majority of the electorates. In his address at the national executive committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, he charged party […]

The post Tinubu insists he won in a free and fair poll, solicits America, Europe support appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper