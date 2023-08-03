Trump to appear in court, accused of endangering US democracy





Donald Trump is expected to appear in court on Thursday to answer charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election, a case that will cast a dark and volatile cloud over the 2024 White House race for which he remains the presumptive Republican nominee. Metal barricades were erected around the E. Barret Prettyman federal courthouse […]

