Akwa Ibom seeks NIPR council seat | The Guardian Nigeria News

As the 2023 AGM/National Election of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, draws near, the State Chapter of the Institute has drummed support for a Council Member of Akwa Ibom origin, even as Ini Ememobong is being put forward as the consensus candidate of the chapter.

Ememobong, a dedicated member of NIPR and the Commissioner for Information in the state, was unanimously selected as the choice of the state chapter, for the position of a Member of the Governing Council of the Institute in the forthcoming elections, with the nomination form already purchased by the chapter on his behalf.

The chapter Chairman of NIPR, Mr. Nsemeke Udoakpan made this known at the Image House, Uyo, during an interactive meeting by the commissioner with members of the chapter.

Udoakpan therefore called on the state government and the people of Akwa Ibom to support the representation of Akwa Ibom State in the Governing Council of NIPR by endorsing the candidacy of Ememobong as…