Alex Unusual Starts Laundry Business In Big Brother Naija House







Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Alexandra Amuche Sandra Asogwa, popularly known as Alex Unusual, has launched a laundry business in the reality show. Alex and her colleague, Neo Energy, recently went around the house to announce to the other housemates that they offer laundry services. The housemates will pay for the services with Moneypoint […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper