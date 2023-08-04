





Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has spoken extensively on women in Nollywood, and how many have left their marriages hoping for greener pastures. He revealed this in an interview with Chude, where he said, “Many women in Nollywood at the time we started acting film, have all left their marriages” “Okonkwo” as he is fondly […]

The post Almost All The Women In Nollywood Have Left Their Marriages -Pete Edochie appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper