



Celine Dion’s sister Claudette has shared a new health update on the singer, who has been battling stiff person syndrome since December 2022. In an interview with Le Journal de Montreal, Claudette said that Celine is still struggling to find any medication that works for her condition. “We can’t find any medicine that works but […]

The post Celine Dion's Sister – 'We Can’t Find Any Medicine That Works' appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper