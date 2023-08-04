EFCC Investigates Airline CEO For Alleged $1m Fraud | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it is probing the alleged fraud and illegal forex transactions worth millions of dollars, tax evasion and money laundering by the Founder, Xejet Airline, Emmanuel Iza and his British business partner, Ashay Mervyn.

The ongoing investigation followed a petition by a law firm – Gray Law Practice, on behalf of an anti-corruption group – the Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum.

The group in a letter dated July 25, 2023, asked the EFCC to investigate Iza for allegedly laundering money for politicians through his company, Xejet Limited Access Bank dollar account through some Bureau de Change operators, who allegedly served as middlemen.

The petition read: “It is our brief that Emmanuel Iza, simply called “the suspect” in some parts of this petition is the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Xejet Limited, a commercial airline company recently registered in Nigeria. Available documents revealed that Mr lza allegedly…