Ese Cynthia Daniel denies being at large over N750m fraud allegation — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

*Pledges to present self to police

Nigerian businesswoman, Ese Cynthia Daniel has decried the act of declaring her wanted by the police on the allegation that she absconded from Nigeria over N750 million alleged fraud.

The businesswoman, who expressed shock at the development, said she went abroad for medical reasons and would present herself to the police as soon as she returns.

“I will visit the Police station to answer any question they may have as soon as I return to Nigeria after my treatment. I have already begun the process of reaching out to the Police to provide further clarity on my medical condition and my expected date of return,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Her words: “My attention has been drawn to a Special Police Gazette Bulletin wherein I was declared wanted by the Police for purportedly absconding from Nigeria after obtaining the sum of N750,000,000 from a client.

“Some time ago I entered into a business transaction to procure a large amount of US…