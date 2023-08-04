Four kidnapped Zamfara women regain freedom seven months after







…Governor vows to combat terrorism The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Thursday, received four women rescued from kidnappers. The women had appeared in a two-minute-19-seconds video clip released by the terrorists a few weeks ago, appealing to the Governor to help in facilitating their rescue. They were kidnapped seven months ago along Kaura Namoda […]

