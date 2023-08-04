Fuel Subsidy Removal: IMAN urges President Tinubu to improve infrastructure | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Chairman, Islamic Missionaries Association of Nigeria (IMAN), Alhaji Abdullahi Nurudeen-Adana, has called on President Bola Tinubu to improve infrastructure in order to cushion the sufferings of masses in the country.

Nurudeen-Adana made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Thursday.

He said that since the removal of petrol subsidy, there had been lots of hardships, especially amongst low level Nigerians who are struggling for survival before the subsidy issue.

Nurudeen-Adana noted that Nigerians in Diaspora had earlier said that fuel subsidy was for the betterment of the country and that the money would be used to improve the country’s infrastructure.

He also recalled all the electioneering promises made by Tinubu, including improved infrastructure in terms of education, economy, health, agriculture and security.

The chairman urged the president to make education free at all levels in order to help the poor have a brighter…