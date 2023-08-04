Keyamo celebrates nomination as minister | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has expressed happiness after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nominated him as a minister.

Tinubu announced Keyamo’s nomination in a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read during plenary on Friday.

Keyamo’s nomination follows the recent submission of the second batch of ministerial nominees by President Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Wednesday.

The supplementary list comes as a continuation of the first list of the 28 ministerial nominees presented by Senate President Akpabio the previous week.

Reacting on Twitter, Keyamo expressed gratitude with lyrics of songs of praise.