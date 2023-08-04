Kogi Guber: Ohikere insist Ododo well suited to succeed Yahaya Bello







Ahead of the November 11 Governorship Election in Kogi state, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in Kogi state, Dr Tom Ohikere insist that Alhaji Ododo Usman is best suited to succeed Governor Yahaya Bello. Ohikere, an ally of Senator Smart Adeyemi, one of the governorship aspirants in the last gubernatorial primaries […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper