





Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will conduct four bye-elections into National Assembly seats recently declared vacant by lawmakers nominated for ministers by President Bola Tinubu. The Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu made this disclosure at the 2023 Post Election Review meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Lagos on Friday. Yakubu […]

The post Ministerial-nominees: INEC’ll conduct 4 bye-elections for NASS – Chairman appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper