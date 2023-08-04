Nigerian Institute of Architects urges domestication of National Building Code by States | The Guardian Nigeria News

….. laments death of Lagos doctor

In a bid to ensure the wellbeing of the citizenry, the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) has called for the expeditous domestication of the National Building Code.

NIA’s President, Arc. Enyi Ben-Eboh in a statement expressed concern over the unfortunate and painful incident of the untimely death of Dr. Diasco Vwaere in an elevator accident at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, Lagos State.

He stressed the need to ensure that all reviews on the building code are carried out so as to have it signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Furthermore, the apex Architect body noted that it behooves the 36 State Governments of the Federation to as a matter of priority commence and conclude the process of domestication of the National Building Code in their various States.

They further called on State governments to domesticate the spirit and intent of Executive Order 11 by setting up State Public Assets Maintenance Agencies to oversee…