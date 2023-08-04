Tinubu nominates Keyamo, Mahmud as ministers, removes Maryam Shetty





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo as minister. Tinubu announced this is a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read during plenary on Friday. The president also withdrew the ministerial nomination of Maryam Shetty from Kano and replaced her with Dr Mairiga […]

