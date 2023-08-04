Vessel loaded with suspected stolen crude intercepted by security outfit in Delta | The Guardian Nigeria News

A vessel carrying crude oil, suspected to have been stolen, was intercepted on Wednesday in the Koko area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the vessel was intercepted by Tanita Security Services, a private security company owned by Government Ekpemupolo, popularly called Tompolo.

The 1, 117 tons vessel was carrying about 8,100 barrels of crude.

According to personnel of Tanita Security, the vessel tagged MT Praisel had a Togolese flag and was escorted by a Navy boat led by a senior naval commander.

They said they were met with resistance from the navy boat escorting the vessel and that the naval commander threatened to deal decisively with them but the operatives refused to back down.

The operatives stated that they got in touch with the National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and the Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla who gave them the go-ahead to inspect the vessel.

The security company said they observed that the vessel was authorised to carry…