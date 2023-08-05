Citing threatening Trump post, prosecutors seek protective order | The Guardian Nigeria News

Prosecutors have asked a US judge to limit information Donald Trump can publicly discuss regarding the latest indictments against him, citing a threatening post by the ex-president which his campaign defended Saturday as “political speech.”

Jack Smith, the special counsel overseeing the charges against Trump for seeking to overturn the 2020 election, filed a motion Friday evening urging a federal judge to impose a protective order regarding discovery evidence to prevent the former president from revealing details about the case.

The new development came just hours after Trump defied a judge who had warned him not to discuss the case with any potential witnesses and posted what is being seen as a bald threat on his social media platform.

“If you go after me, I’m coming after you!” Trump posted Friday on Truth Social.

Trump, the Republican frontrunner for his party’s nomination in the 2024 presidential election, has pleaded not guilty to the four election conspiracy and…