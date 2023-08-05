Doctor’s death: Lagos hands over lift installer to police for questioning | The Guardian Nigeria News

* Panel of enquiry to submit initial findings on Saturday

Following the unfortunate elevator accident, which claimed the life of a medical doctor, Dr Vwaere Daiso, at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos-Island, and the directive of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for an immediate and thorough inquiry into the accident, the state government has commenced investigations.

The investigation panel, which was given 48 hours to conclude action, will submit a report of its initial findings on Saturday for further actions to be taken on the matter.

In a statement on Friday, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr Olumide Sogunle, disclosed that the lift installer has been handed over to the Police for questioning.

Sogunle highlighted some of the steps taken so far by the investigative panel, stating that the panel has met with the facility manager, management of the General Hospital, Lagos, and the Lagos State Infrastructure Asset Management Agency (LASIAMA), to unravel…