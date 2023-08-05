Ministerial nominee Bosun Tijani apologises for past tweets, justifies merit-based nomination







A ministerial nominee, Bosun Tijani, has apologised over some tweets credited to him in the past. This is as he justified his nomination by President Bola Tinubu, clarifying that “I have no father or mother. I have no political godfather too. I appreciate being nominated on merit and the works that I have done.” He made […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper