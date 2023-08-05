Nigeria beat Senegal to win fourth straight AfroBasket Women's title





History was made today as Nigeria’s D’Tigress emerged victorious 83-74 in a thrilling showdown against Senegal in the 2023 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Final. The highly anticipated clash, held at the BK Arena, in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, lived up to its billing as one of the most evenly-matched Finals in the tournament’s history with Nigeria […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper