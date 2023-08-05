Onoh commends Tinubu over Keyamo’s ministerial nomination | The Guardian Nigeria News

A former spokesman for President Bola Tinubu campaign in the southeast, Dr. Josef Onoh, has commended the president’s nomination of Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) for ministerial appointment.

Onoh said that Kayamo’s nomination was a testament that the President has his eyes on a potential and formidable Executive Council team that will help him deliver on his renewed hope mandate.

He stated that Keyamo had already displayed his potential as a human rights lawyer and for good governance administration in the past years when he was a Minister of State for Labour and Employment in the past administration, adding that as a young and energetic man, Kayamo will do more under the Tinubu administration.

Onoh noted that Kayamo in his postscript as a Minister had made a proposal for the new government on the best means to manage inter-ministerial bottlenecks, which the former Minister stated that if adhered to would accelerate better governance of the country.

Onoh said: “May I thank the…