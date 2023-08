President of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr Emeka Orji, has faulted the Federal government’s directive to ask the management of federal tertiary hospitals across the country to commence the enforcement of the “no work, no pay” policy against the striking resident doctors.

