NYSC denies corps members deployment to Niger ­Republic





The management of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has appealed to Nigerians to disregard a video circulating on the social media alleging that corps members would be deployed to Niger Republic by the Federal Government to restore democracy in the country. NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, […]

