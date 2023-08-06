Pope winds up Portugal visit with big outdoor Mass | The Guardian Nigeria News

Pope Francis celebrated an open-air Mass before a huge crowd on Sunday at a waterside park near Lisbon to wrap up an international jamboree of Catholic youth.

Around 1.5 million people attended the service at the Parque Tejo park on the eastern outskirts of the Portuguese capital, the Vatican said.

The crowd waved national flags and cheered as the 86-year-old pope arrived at the park, which was built for the occasion on a former landfill site.

Many had camped out overnight in sleeping bags or floor mats after attending a vigil in the park held by the pope.

In his homily, Francis thanked the youth for taking part in the festival, calling them “the hope of a different world”.

He also urged the crowd to extend their “affection and prayers” to those who could not come “because of armed conflicts and wars”.

“There are many of them in our world. In thinking of this continent, I feel great sorrow for beloved Ukraine, which continued to suffer greatly,” he added to…