



The Shepherd-in-Charge of Celestial Church of Christ, Genesis Global, Israel Ogundipe, said Nigeria’s Super Falcons have what it takes to crush England in the round of 16 clash at the ongoing Women’s World Cup jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Ogundipe said this in a statement released on Sunday ahead of the church’s Stand […]

The post Women's World Cup: Nigeria's Super Falcons can crush England, says cleric appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper