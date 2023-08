In a recent turn of events within the BBNaija All Stars house, veteran Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has come out in defense of contestant Ilebaye, shedding light on the emotional toll that standing up for oneself can take. Ilebaye, known for her outspoken nature, found herself embroiled in a verbal and physical altercation with another […]

The post BBNaija All Stars: Iyabo Ojo Stands Up For Ilebaye appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper