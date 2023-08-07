Don lauds JAMB’s innovation in changing results presentation | The Guardian Nigeria News

A don, Dr Uchenna Uwakwe has lauded the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board’s (JAMB) innovation in changing the format of presenting candidates results.

Uwakwe, an associate Professor at the Directorate of General Studies, Federal University of Technology, Owerri, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York.

Uwakwe spoke against the backdrop of a candidate, Mmesoma Ejikeme, who was reported to have manipulated her JAMB UTME scores.

The don said Nigerians wouldn’t have known the creativity of JAMB if not for the case of Mmesoma who manipulated her scores from 249 to 362.

“I commend strongly what JAMB has done and now look at Mmesoma presenting results of 2021 when the format changed in 2022.

“The format was used in 2022 and 2023 and I know that what has happened now, will make JAMB change the format again in 2024 and 2025.

“So there has to be a continuous change of the format of the presentation to prevent manipulation of…