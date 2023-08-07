FRSC wins NUJ FCT Correspondents Chapel Football Tournament | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) yesterday, emerged winner of the maiden edition of Nigerian Union of Journalists( NUJ) FCT Correspondents Chapel’s three-day football tournament.

Safety Shooters defeated Federal High Court (FHC) 6-5 on penalty to emerge the winner after the game ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Meanwhile, NUJ President, Christopher Isiguzo-led FCT Correspondents Chapel’s team defeated Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) 3-2 in a keenly contested novelty match played shortly after the final.

The Special Guest of Honor and Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu, who was represented by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, commended NUJ Correspondents Chapel for her efforts in organizing the tournament.

He described the sporting activity by the media as a step in the right direction, noting that the importance of sports in the country cannot be overemphasized.

Bisi said, “This collaboration is not just beginning, it started sometime…