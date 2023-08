Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP), Idowu Owohunwa, at the weekend, arrested 16 persons, including a police officer, officials of the state’s Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for colluding with touts to extort motorists.

