One dead as troops rescue kidnapped victims from bandits in Kebbi, Sokoto





Nigerian Troops rescued kidnapped victims from bandits in Kebbi and Sokoto states and recovered arms and ammunition. Nigerian Army in a statement said troops of Joint Task Force Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) in Zamfara State responded to a distress call about armed bandits kidnapped activities and robbery along Tsafe – Gusau highway between Tazame […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper