Police confirm abduction of traditional ruler, wife in Karu LGA





The Police Command in Nasarawa State has confirmed the abduction of the Emir of Gurku, Jibrin Mohammed and his wife by gunmen in Gurku, Karu Local Government Area of the state.DSP Ramhan Nansel, Command Public Relations Officer, confirmed the development to newsmen in Lafia on Monday, adding that the emir was abducted from his palace

Source: Guardian Newspaper