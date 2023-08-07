Senate delay El-Rufai over security clearance, confirms Wike, others as ministers





Nigerian Senate on Monday delayed the confirmation of former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai as minister over security clearance. The Senate approved the appointment of 45 out of the 48 ministerial nominees submitted by President Bola Tinubu. The nominees were confirmed on Monday evening after the upper legislative chamber concluded the screening of the candidates. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper