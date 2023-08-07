





…UNICEF says first 1,000 days most important in survival of a child …pregnant women skip antenatal care over high transport in Bauchi Apart from the activities of insurgents that have ravaged the North East region of the country where millions of people have been thrown into poverty, the recent subsidy removal is another strain that […]

The post Subsidy: Pregnant women, newborn face survival threat as poverty bites in Northeast appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper