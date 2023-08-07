WAEC releases 2023 WASSCE results





The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates. The Head of WAEC’s Nigeria Office (HNO), Patrick Areghan, made this announcement in Lagos on Monday. Areghan said that among the 1,613,733 candidates who participated in the examination, the results of 262,803 […]

