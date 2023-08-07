‘You put up a good fight’, cleric hails Super Falcons performance against England





The Shepherd-in-Charge of Celestial Church of Christ, Genesis Global, Israel Ogundipe, on Monday, celebrated Nigeria’s Super Falcons for their impressive outing against 11-time champions England in the round of 16 clash at the ongoing Women’s World Cup jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand. This was contained in a statement released on Monday ahead of […]

