Yusuf swears in first female chief judge in Kano | The Guardian Nigeria News

Kano State governor Abba Yusuf has sworn in Justice Dije Audu Aboki as Chief Judge of the state.

She is the first female chief judge of Kano State. Her swearing-in ceremony took place at the Africa House within the Government House in Kano on Monday.

Governor Yusuf urged the judiciary to rally behind his administration’s efforts to demolish illegal structures and recover public assets allegedly acquired through unlawful means by the previous administration.

He stated the importance of cooperation between the three branches of government, adding that the relationship between the judiciary, legislature, and executive is not competitive but complementary.

While commending Justice Aboki’s dedication to the legal profession, the governor stated that she has unquestionably earned her place in the realm of justice, and her ascent to the position of Chief Judge of the state is a manifestation of her experience, talent, and patriotism.

In response, Chief Judge Justice…