England's Lauren James apologises to Nigeria's Alozie over red card incident







England attacker Lauren James has apologised to Nigerian defender Michelle Alozie following the incident involving the two players which led to a red card for the former. James was issued a straight red card on Monday during the Three Lionesses’ penalty shootout win over the Super Falcons in their Round of 16 match at the […]

